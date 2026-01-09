Career, technical students from across NEPA compete in 'Olympics of the trades'

In one kitchen, students chopped onions, julienned peppers and pounded chicken thinly. In another, they baked a chocolate tart crust and sliced strawberries uniformly. Down the hall, they piped icing onto tiered cakes.

In the culinary building at Luzerne County Community College on Thursday, high school students competed in the “Olympics of the trades.”

The school hosted the District 1 SkillsUSA regional competition, the first step to getting to the state or national level.

Across the downtown Nanticoke and main campus, more than 240 students competed in 30 skilled trade and technical contests, including welding, automotive technology, electrical construction, culinary arts and other high-demand career fields.

The annual competition comes as schools see greater demand in their programs, driven by high college costs, workforce demands and government support.

“The career tech students often do not have a way to show their skills and assess how well they're doing and show that competency. So the SkillsUSA program allows them to almost get that recognition that they sometimes lack,” said Susan Spry, LCCC associate vice president of academic affairs. “They're very excited. It's a great time, and the students really get to show off what they know already.”

Reginald Jones and Sherry Aliotta begin cooking during the culinary challenge while judge and Chief Executive Chef John Hudak reviews rules. Madelyn Carter, a junior at Wallenpaupack Area, walks her baked tart shell back to her station to be filled. Leah Klinkiewicz of Wallenpaupack Area focuses on chopping while prepping to make a chicken dish for the SkillsUSA competition. Students compete in the SkillsUSA competition at LCCC on Thursday. Culinary students created a chicken dish with side and salad. Adeline Frisbie of Forest City and Victoria Chandler of Lakeland discuss the cake the two are decorating.

'Vital' to the industry

Participating schools

Carbon Career & Technical Institute

CTC of Lackawanna County

Delaware Valley High School

Hazleton Area Career Center

Honesdale High School

Johnson College

Susquehanna County Career & Technical Center

Tunkhannock Area High School

Wallenpaupack Area High School

Weatherly High School

West Side Career & Technology Center

Wilkes-Barre Career & Technical Center

Kyle Manfre waited in the hallway, ready to showcase his skills. The senior from West Side Career and Technology Center prepared to compete in the restaurant service category.

He needed to make sure he set the table correctly, remembered the menu and made a good impression.

“I've always felt connected to the culinary industry, and I feel like it's something I want to be part of,” Kyle said.

Kimberly McLendon, a culinary instructor and coordinator of the culinary program at LCCC, called the competition — and the recognition it offers — “vital” to the industry.

“It's helping to establish those leadership skills, but also making sure that the students know exactly how to execute a meal, or know the proper sanitation skills and the proper technique, the knife skills, the knife cuts,” McLendon said. “We're really trying to bring in more students into the program, because the industry is just growing so vastly.”

Cuinary skills judges John Hudak and John Tabone discuss the competition at LCCC. Elianna McDermott of Carbon Career & Technical Institute makes a waterfall using colored sugar. Emma-Leigh Mentz and Sophia McGoldrick of Wallenpaupack Area start to decorate their red velvet cake. Victoria Chandler, a Lakeland sophomore, decorates a cake for the SkillsUSA competition. Tommy Dodd, a junior at Carbon Career & Technical Institute, prepares a tart during the SkillsUSA competition held at Luzerne County Community College on Thursday.

Real-life experiences

Down East Main Street in Nanticoke, another group of students competed in the school’s health sciences center.

McKenna Ives, from the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County and North Pocono, and Jolene Booth, from the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center and Hanover Area, competed in nurse assisting.

Seniors Jolene Booth and McKenna Ives competed in nurse assisting at the SkillsUSA competition at Luzerne County Community College.

As seniors, both learn through co-op programs at Geisinger hospitals, instead of attending their technical school daily. Both spoke of the value of the education they receive beyond the traditional high school setting.

“If you ever get the chance to do co-op, do it,” said Jolene, who hopes to become a NICU nurse.

McKenna hopes to become a physician assistant. The skills tested on Thursday are skills she uses daily at her co-op. She called the experience at her CTC important to her future.

“It's definitely helpful. It gives you the real world perspective of things, not things that your teachers are just telling you,” she said. “As a high schooler, it's pretty cool. I know a lot of my friends who didn't go to a CTC, they're jealous. They're like, ‘I wish I went there.’”