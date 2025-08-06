June 20, 2025 – Grilling the Balanced Way

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Firing up the grill? You can enjoy summer cookouts while keeping nutrition in mind! Use these simple swaps and ideas for a balanced plate:

Grill a variety of colorful veggies like bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini on skewers as a side

Marinate lean proteins like chicken, shrimp, or tofu to be mindful of saturated fat without sacrificing flavor

Enjoy your favorite burger or sausage with whole wheat buns and fresh toppings like avocado or slaw

Try grilled fruit like pineapple or peaches for a naturally sweet dessert.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.