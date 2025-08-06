May 9, 2025 – Mother’s Day Brunch

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

This Mother’s Day, get the whole family involved to treat Mom to an elegant brunch with one of these

delicious ideas:



Set up a yogurt parfait bar with creamy Greek yogurt and her favorite toppings such as fruit,

granola, chopped walnuts, or coconut flakes. Be ahead of the game and prepare an irresistible overnight French toast casserole, leaving only the baking for the morning. Add even more flavor by using cinnamon raisin bread.

Transform pancakes and waffles into a decadent treat by adding dark chocolate chips or cocoa

powder to the batter and top with fresh raspberries. Don’t forget mom’s favorite flowers as a finishing touch to her special day.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.