100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

April 25, 2025 - Cooking Around the World

Published August 6, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Skip the plane ticket and bring international cuisine to your table with recipes from HealthyBites magazine. In each edition be sure to check out the Cooking Around the World feature, showcasing a different country.

• This month, we highlight Brazil with a variety of flavorful recipes.
• One-Pot Brazilian Chicken & Rice brings vibrant flavors together in a one-pot meal.
• Brazilian-Style Black Beans make a simple protein even more delicious. Serve as a side or make it a vegetarian meal.
• And an Avocado-Coconut Smoothie combines sweet coconut, tangy lime and creamy avocado for a perfect cold treat.

You can find all these recipes in the March/April HealthyBites magazine at www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

For more wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week