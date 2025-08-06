April 25, 2025 - Cooking Around the World

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Skip the plane ticket and bring international cuisine to your table with recipes from HealthyBites magazine. In each edition be sure to check out the Cooking Around the World feature, showcasing a different country.

• This month, we highlight Brazil with a variety of flavorful recipes.

• One-Pot Brazilian Chicken & Rice brings vibrant flavors together in a one-pot meal.

• Brazilian-Style Black Beans make a simple protein even more delicious. Serve as a side or make it a vegetarian meal.

• And an Avocado-Coconut Smoothie combines sweet coconut, tangy lime and creamy avocado for a perfect cold treat.

You can find all these recipes in the March/April HealthyBites magazine at www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

For more wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.