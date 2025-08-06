June 27, 2025 – Produce Spotlight: Berries

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are now at their peak! Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins, these summer berries are a sweet way to support immune health and digestion.

Here are some ways to enjoy them:

Sprinkle fresh berries over whole grain cereal or oatmeal

Blend them into smoothies or freeze for popsicles

Add to salads with spinach, feta cheese, and a balsamic drizzle

Layer into a shortcake or yogurt parfait for a refreshing dessert option.

Pick firm, vibrant berries and store them dry in the fridge for best freshness.

