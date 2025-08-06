May 16, 2025 – Meal prep for success

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Have you ever opened the refrigerator only to find nothing already prepared? This is where meal prepping can come in handy, but it all starts with a strategic shopping trip.

• Take inventory of foods you already have and use up those items that are about to expire.

• Plan ahead for meals in order to use everything you purchase. Focus on recipes that share ingredients to reduce food waste and prep time throughout the week.

• Create a strategic shopping list by organizing it by the store layout so you can quickly pass through the aisles.

• Pre-cut and frozen produce are convenient and reduce the amount of time spent in the kitchen.

• Donate in-date foods to friends, family or a local food bank if possible.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.