100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

June 6, 2025 – Hydration & Healthy Beverages

Published August 6, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated is essential—but that doesn’t mean plain water is your only option! Try these healthy and refreshing drink ideas to beat the heat and stay nourished:

  • Infuse water with fruits, herbs, or cucumber slices for a flavorful twist
  • Enjoy naturally hydrating foods like watermelon, oranges, and cucumbers
  • Brew herbal or fruit teas and serve them chilled over ice with lemon
  • Blend smoothies with frozen fruits, Greek yogurt, and a splash of 100% fruit juice
  • Or swap for zero sugar alternatives of your favorite drinks

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week