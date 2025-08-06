June 6, 2025 – Hydration & Healthy Beverages

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated is essential—but that doesn’t mean plain water is your only option! Try these healthy and refreshing drink ideas to beat the heat and stay nourished:



Infuse water with fruits, herbs, or cucumber slices for a flavorful twist

Enjoy naturally hydrating foods like watermelon, oranges, and cucumbers

Brew herbal or fruit teas and serve them chilled over ice with lemon

Blend smoothies with frozen fruits, Greek yogurt, and a splash of 100% fruit juice

Or swap for zero sugar alternatives of your favorite drinks

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.