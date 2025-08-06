June 13, 2025 – Smart Summer Snacking

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Snacks can be a smart way to fuel your body between meals—especially during busy summer days. Keep your energy steady with these balanced snack ideas:



Try apple slices with peanut butter or almond butter for a sweet-and-satisfying combo

Pair whole grain crackers with hummus or guacamole for fiber and healthy fats

Enjoy a cottage cheese parfait with berries and a sprinkle of flaxseed

Keep frozen grapes, edamame, or yogurt-covered bananas on hand for cool treats

Choosing snacks with a mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats will help you stay full and energized.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.