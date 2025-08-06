100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

June 13, 2025 – Smart Summer Snacking

Published August 6, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Melissa with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Snacks can be a smart way to fuel your body between meals—especially during busy summer days. Keep your energy steady with these balanced snack ideas:

  • Try apple slices with peanut butter or almond butter for a sweet-and-satisfying combo
  • Pair whole grain crackers with hummus or guacamole for fiber and healthy fats
  • Enjoy a cottage cheese parfait with berries and a sprinkle of flaxseed
  • Keep frozen grapes, edamame, or yogurt-covered bananas on hand for cool treats

Choosing snacks with a mix of protein, fiber, and healthy fats will help you stay full and energized.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

