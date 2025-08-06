May 23, 2025 – Foil Packet Cooking

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Foil packet cooking, or wrapping food in aluminum foil or parchment paper to allow it to steam and cook in its own juices, offers effortless cleanup and is easy to put in the oven, toss on the grill, or cook over a campfire. Here are some tips to make your foil packet meal a success:

• Spray the foil with non stick cooking spray to prevent the food from sticking

• Try to include high-moisture vegetables like zucchini and tomatoes to ensure the protein stays

tender and juicy

• Make sure to leave some room in the foil packet for heat circulation

• Cut vegetables into thin or same size, small pieces for even cooking. Then toss them with desired herbs, seasonings, and oil.

