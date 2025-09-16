100 WVIA Way
Amanpour and Company

September 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7318 | 55m 36s

Royal correspondent Max Foster joins Christiane at Windsor Castle to report on President Trump's second state visit to the U.K. Gordon Sondland previews Trump's meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Sir Peter Westmacott discusses how the visit might impact wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Investor of the World Wide Web Sir Tim Berners-Lee speaks about his new memoir, "This is for Everyone."

Aired: 09/16/25
Amanpour and Company
He Invented the World Wide Web. Here’s What He Hopes for the Age of AI
Sir Tim Berners-Lee discusses his new memoir, "This Is For Everyone."
Amanpour and Company
September 16, 2025
Nadav Eyal; Firas Maksad; Declan Walsh; Kholood Khair; Sheera Frenkel
Amanpour and Company
Why Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Video Spread on Social Media
Sheera Frenkel discusses the spread of violent content online.
Amanpour and Company
September 15, 2025
David Frum; Petra Costa; Susan Mayne
Amanpour and Company
RFK Jr. Has Issued a New MAHA Report. What Does It Mean for Americans?
Former FDA official Susan Mayne on the recent "Make America Healthy Again" report.
Amanpour and Company
The Man Leading America’s “Most Innovative School”
Michael Crow discusses higher education in America.
Amanpour and Company
September 12, 2025
Wael al-Dahdouh; Liat Beinin Atzili; Brandon Kramer; Michael Crow
Amanpour and Company
How the U.S. Is Falling Behind China’s Engineering State
In his new book "Breakneck," Dan Wang explains China's rise in engineering power.
Amanpour and Company
September 11, 2025
Martin Luther King III; Cynthia Miller-Idriss; Jenny Saville; Dan Wang
Amanpour and Company
September 10, 2025
Nick Paton Walsh; Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Jill Lepore; Matthew Cole
