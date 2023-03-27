100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America After Charleston

America After Charleston

Season 1 Episode 1 | 56m 40s

A PBS town hall meeting, moderated by PBS NEWSHOUR co-anchor and managing editor, Gwen Ifill, explores the many issues propelled into public discourse after a white gunman shot and killed nine African-American parishioners in Charleston's Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Aired: 09/20/15
Extras
Watch 2:06
America After Charleston
The Power of Conversation
Jelani Cobb, contributor for The New Yorker, challenges the power of conversation.
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:37
America After Charleston
Persisting Inequalities
Explore the persisting inequalities that face young African-Americans today.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 2:17
America After Charleston
The Black Lives Matter Movement
Panelists discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.
Clip: 2:17
Watch 1:49
America After Charleston
"Forgiveness... is a Process"
Hear from Polly Sheppard, a survivor of the shootings in Charleston.
Clip: 1:49
Watch 0:51
America After Charleston
Extended Preview | America After Charleston
Join moderator Gwen Ifill for a special town hall on Monday, September 21 at 9/8C.
Clip: 0:51
Watch 1:11
America After Charleston
In the Media
Audience members discuss how media portrayal of African-Americans affects their lives.
Clip: 1:11
Watch 0:34
America After Charleston
Exclusive Facebook Data: Conversations about Guns
Exclusive data from Facebook shows conversations about guns spiked in June 2015.
Clip: 0:34
Watch 0:50
America After Charleston
Exclusive Facebook Data: Conversations about Race
Exclusive data from Facebook shows spikes in conversations about race.
Clip: 0:50
Watch 3:26
America After Charleston
"We Are Still in the Healing Process"
Hear from those closely tied to the Emanuel AME Church and the June 2015 shootings.
Clip: 3:26
Watch 0:30
America After Charleston
Preview | America After Charleston
Join the town hall Monday Sept. 21st, at 9 pm ET on PBS.
Preview: 0:30