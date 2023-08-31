Ants in Arthur's Pants/Don't Ask Muffy

To excel in science, Mr. Ratburn's class has to prove that they have P.A.N.T.S. - the ability to be patient, attentive, nosy, thoughtful, and systematic. And Arthur's certain he's got 'em to ace his ant project. Until the crawly creatures end up everywhere but in their ant-farm! / Muffy starts an advice column in the school newspaper to launch her career as a rich and famous talk-show host.