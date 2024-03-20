100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arthur

S3 Ep5: The Arthur Podcast: How the Cookie Crumbles

Season 26 Episode 19 | 13m 57s

Muffy is determined to win the cookie competition at this year’s Strawberry Festival. Together with her friends, she makes the perfect batch of cookies with a brand new recipe. But she’ll have to decide which is more important: getting all the credit, or keeping her friends!

Aired: 12/06/23
Extras
Watch 3:13
Arthur
Having Fun Isn't Hard...Arthur Meets Mychal the Librarian
Arthur meets Mychal the Librarian, who helps him find his lost library card.
Clip: 3:13
Watch 3:44
Arthur
Arthur vs. D.W.'s Battle of the Universe
Arthur, Buster, and D.W. record a podcast, 'Bionic Bunny and The Battle of the Universe!'
Clip: 3:44
Watch 15:36
Arthur
S3Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Watch 15:19
Arthur
S3 Ep4: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's Big Meltdown
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Episode: S26 E18 | 15:19
Watch 14:36
Arthur
S3 Ep3: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's New Old Vacation
Arthur wants to go to the pirate-themed amusement park: Dead Man’s Cove.
Episode: S26 E17 | 14:36
Watch 15:20
Arthur
S3 Ep 2: The Arthur Podcast: Girl With The Long Face
Fern's been feeling low and no one can figure out why.
Episode: S26 E16 | 15:20
Watch 15:51
Arthur
S3 Ep1: The Arthur Podcast: Desk Wars
It’s the hottest school day of the year and tempers are even hotter!
Episode: S26 E15 | 15:51
Watch 0:41
Arthur
Arthur Podcast Season 3 Trailer
The Arthur Podcast is back with a third season!
Clip: S26 | 0:41
Watch 3:02
Arthur
D.W. Dance Challenge
Arthur, Muffy, and Pinky create brand new dance video so that they can go viral!
Clip: 3:02
Watch 3:15
Arthur
It's OK to Feel Worried
Mr. Ratburn gives Arthur, Buster, and Francine advice on staying calm when they’re feeling
Clip: 3:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Arthur Season 26
  • Arthur Season 25
  • Arthur Season 24
  • Arthur Season 23
  • Arthur Season 22
  • Arthur Season 21
  • Arthur Season 20
  • Arthur Season 19
  • Arthur Season 18
  • Arthur Season 17
  • Arthur Season 16
  • Arthur Season 15
  • Arthur Season 14
  • Arthur Season 13
  • Arthur Season 12
  • Arthur Season 11
  • Arthur Season 10
  • Arthur Season 9
  • Arthur Season 8
  • Arthur Season 7
  • Arthur Season 6
  • Arthur Season 5
  • Arthur Season 4
  • Arthur Season 3
  • Arthur Season 2
  • Arthur Season 1
Watch 26:25
Arthur
Mr. Ratburn & The Special Someone/The Feud (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn is getting married! / Arthur and Buster feud over a video game.
Episode: S22 E1 | 26:25
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Binky's "A" Game/Brain and the Time Capsule (ASL)
Muffy and Francine are convinced that Binky cheated. / Brain makes a time capsule.
Episode: S21 E1 | 26:35
Watch 26:35
Arthur
Lend Me Your Ear/The Butler Did It (ASL)
Mr. Ratburn isn't acting like himself./Muffy fears Bailey may be replaced!
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:35
Watch 15:36
Arthur
S3Ep 6: Arthur Podcast: Mr. Ratburn and that Special Someone
Arthur and his class are shocked when they discover that Mr. Ratburn is getting married.
Episode: S26 E20 | 15:36
Watch 15:19
Arthur
S3 Ep4: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's Big Meltdown
When a kale smoothie spills all over Arthur’s brand-new sneakers, he gets angry.
Episode: S26 E18 | 15:19
Watch 14:36
Arthur
S3 Ep3: The Arthur Podcast: Arthur's New Old Vacation
Arthur wants to go to the pirate-themed amusement park: Dead Man’s Cove.
Episode: S26 E17 | 14:36
Watch 15:20
Arthur
S3 Ep 2: The Arthur Podcast: Girl With The Long Face
Fern's been feeling low and no one can figure out why.
Episode: S26 E16 | 15:20
Watch 15:51
Arthur
S3 Ep1: The Arthur Podcast: Desk Wars
It’s the hottest school day of the year and tempers are even hotter!
Episode: S26 E15 | 15:51
Watch 17:18
Arthur
S2 Ep 6: The Arthur Podcast: Speak Up Francine
LaDonna tries to help Francine get ready for Elwood City’s Earth Day Rally.
Episode: S26 E14 | 17:18
Watch 15:06
Arthur
S2 Ep 5: The Arthur Podcast: Lend Me Your Ear
Something's up with Mr. Ratburn! He doesn't seem to understand Buster, Brain, or Arthur.
Episode: S26 E13 | 15:06