Clifford the Big Red Dog

Up Pup and Away!/Abra-Ca-Lifford!

Season 3 Episode 10 | 23m 34s

Emily Elizabeth has made a big surprise gift for her Aunt Violet: drawings of all the cherished moments they've shared together folded into paper airplanes. / When Emily Elizabeth's dad shares his old magic set with her and Clifford, the two friends decide to become magicians!

Aired: 02/27/20 | Expires: 05/05/23
Watch 23:34
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Halloween Costume Crisis/Clifford’s Howl-O-ween!
Clifford, Emily Elizabeth and all of Birdwell Island are so excited for Halloween!
Episode: S3 E35 | 23:34
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Doing The Right Thing/The Dog Who Cried Woof
Cleo plays a trick and gets in trouble./T-Bone decides what to do with a toy he found.
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Clifford's Cookie Craving/Jetta's Friend
Clifford eats the cookie Mr. Bleakman made for the fair. / Jetta's pen pal visits.
Episode: S2 E17 | 25:00
Watch 25:04
Clifford the Big Red Dog
When You Wish Upon a Cake/Make Room For Sonia
Pablo wishes for a baby sister./Pablo feels left out when Sonia gets all of the attention.
Episode: S3 E37 | 25:04
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Try a Little YumYum!/Come Back, Happy Jack!
Clifford tries new Doggy Yum Yums./Jack has officially outgrown his favorite tennis shoes.
Episode: S3 E36 | 23:27
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Fishing Lessons/No Baths for Cleo
Emily Elizabeth wants Charley to teach her how to fish. / Cleo runs away to avoid a bath.
Episode: S2 E18 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
To Catch a Bird/The Best Party Ever
A seagull "birdnaps" Jetta's spelling medal!/Emily wants to have the "Best Birthday Ever."
Episode: S1 E10 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Who Me, Jealous?/A Bunny in a Haystack
Cleo isn't happy with a new puppy. / Clifford searches for Emily Elizabeth's class bunny.
Episode: S1 E24 | 25:00
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Doggy Air Rangers/My Hero, Hero
Aunt Violet brings an airplane-shaped kite to fly. / Pablo's dog Hero wants to be a hero!
Episode: S3 E34 | 23:27
Watch 23:27
Clifford the Big Red Dog
The Fortune Teller/The Goat Boat
The Birdwell Fun Fair has arrived!/Birdwell Farm is overgrown with weeds!
Episode: S3 E33 | 23:27