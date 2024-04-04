100 WVIA Way
Crash Course Linguistics

Phonetics 2 - Vowels

Season 1 Episode 9 | 11m 34s

In English, we have 5 (well, sometimes 6) vowel letters, but way more vowel sounds. That’s where the IPA can help us! We learn about vowels, those sounds you can sing with your mouth open, and how we can represent them clearly using the IPA.

Aired: 11/05/20
Extras
Watch 11:55
Crash Course Linguistics
Writing Systems
We learn about orthographies, the different components that make up a writing system.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:55
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Computational Linguistics
We learn about the process of programming computers to process human language.
Episode: S1 E15 | 11:32
Watch 11:31
Crash Course Linguistics
World Languages
We explore factors to learn about world languages and linguistic diversity.
Episode: S1 E14 | 11:31
Watch 12:23
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Change and Historical Linguistics
We learn about how and why languages change.
Episode: S1 E13 | 12:23
Watch 11:02
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Acquisition
We learn about language acquisition and how the process differs for babies and adults.
Episode: S1 E12 | 11:02
Watch 11:13
Crash Course Linguistics
Psycholinguistics
We learn about psycholinguistics - the field of study of language and the brain.
Episode: S1 E11 | 11:13
Watch 11:49
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonology
We learn phonology and the different phonological systems we see in languages.
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:49
Watch 11:16
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonetics 1 - Consonants
We begin our discussion of phonetics, the study of speech sounds.
Episode: S1 E8 | 11:16
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Sociolinguistics
Learn about the linguistic differences between languages based on various factors.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:32
Watch 10:07
Crash Course Linguistics
Pragmatics
We cover Grice’s Maxims and the different types of conversational styles.
Episode: S1 E6 | 10:07
