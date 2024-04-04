100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crash Course Linguistics

Pragmatics

Season 1 Episode 6 | 10m 07s

We don’t always say exactly what we mean, and yet we’re still pretty good at understanding each other. It's because we use context and meaning to figure out what's going on. We cover the four main assumptions we make about context in language, also known as Grice’s Maxims, and different times of conversational styles.

Aired: 10/15/20
Extras
Watch 11:55
Crash Course Linguistics
Writing Systems
We learn about orthographies, the different components that make up a writing system.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:55
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Computational Linguistics
We learn about the process of programming computers to process human language.
Episode: S1 E15 | 11:32
Watch 11:31
Crash Course Linguistics
World Languages
We explore factors to learn about world languages and linguistic diversity.
Episode: S1 E14 | 11:31
Watch 12:23
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Change and Historical Linguistics
We learn about how and why languages change.
Episode: S1 E13 | 12:23
Watch 11:02
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Acquisition
We learn about language acquisition and how the process differs for babies and adults.
Episode: S1 E12 | 11:02
Watch 11:13
Crash Course Linguistics
Psycholinguistics
We learn about psycholinguistics - the field of study of language and the brain.
Episode: S1 E11 | 11:13
Watch 11:49
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonology
We learn phonology and the different phonological systems we see in languages.
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:49
Watch 11:34
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonetics 2 - Vowels
We learn about 6 vowel letters and the numerous sounds we make when using them.
Episode: S1 E9 | 11:34
Watch 11:16
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonetics 1 - Consonants
We begin our discussion of phonetics, the study of speech sounds.
Episode: S1 E8 | 11:16
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Sociolinguistics
Learn about the linguistic differences between languages based on various factors.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:32
Latest Episodes
Watch 11:55
Crash Course Linguistics
Writing Systems
We learn about orthographies, the different components that make up a writing system.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:55
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Computational Linguistics
We learn about the process of programming computers to process human language.
Episode: S1 E15 | 11:32
Watch 11:31
Crash Course Linguistics
World Languages
We explore factors to learn about world languages and linguistic diversity.
Episode: S1 E14 | 11:31
Watch 12:23
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Change and Historical Linguistics
We learn about how and why languages change.
Episode: S1 E13 | 12:23
Watch 11:02
Crash Course Linguistics
Language Acquisition
We learn about language acquisition and how the process differs for babies and adults.
Episode: S1 E12 | 11:02
Watch 11:13
Crash Course Linguistics
Psycholinguistics
We learn about psycholinguistics - the field of study of language and the brain.
Episode: S1 E11 | 11:13
Watch 11:49
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonology
We learn phonology and the different phonological systems we see in languages.
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:49
Watch 11:34
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonetics 2 - Vowels
We learn about 6 vowel letters and the numerous sounds we make when using them.
Episode: S1 E9 | 11:34
Watch 11:16
Crash Course Linguistics
Phonetics 1 - Consonants
We begin our discussion of phonetics, the study of speech sounds.
Episode: S1 E8 | 11:16
Watch 11:32
Crash Course Linguistics
Sociolinguistics
Learn about the linguistic differences between languages based on various factors.
Episode: S1 E7 | 11:32