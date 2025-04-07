100 WVIA Way
DONATE
Doc World

And Still I Sing

Season 8 Episode 1

Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed mentors two young women competing on Afghan Star, until their lives are upended when the Taliban returns. As women’s rights collapse, they must escape Kabul and find safety in exile.

Aired: 05/03/25
Watch 56:14
Doc World
Ukrainian Storybox: A Woman's War
The Russia-Ukraine war from the perspective of Ukrainian women who have fled and stayed behind.
Episode: S7 E3 | 56:14
Doc World
La Lucha
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
Episode: S7 E2
Watch 1:34:16
Doc World
La Lucha (with Descriptive Video Service/DVS)
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:34:16
Watch 1:34:16
Doc World
La Lucha (with Sign Language)
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
Episode: S7 E2 | 1:34:16
Watch 1:27:23
Doc World
Surf Nation
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
Episode: S7 E1 | 1:27:23
Watch 1:32:46
Doc World
Crossings
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:32:46
Watch 1:32:46
Doc World
Crossings (with Korean Subtitles)
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:32:46
Watch 1:15:52
Doc World
The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:15:52
Watch 1:18:50
Doc World
Ganden: A Joyful Land
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:18:50
Watch 57:14
Doc World
Keep It A Secret
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
Episode: S6 E1 | 57:14