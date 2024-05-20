Extras
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Panmunjom, or Joint Security Area, is at the border between North Korea and South Korea.
What do you know about North Korea and South Korea, and the Korean War?
The extraordinary women activists and leaders of Women Cross DMZ.
Christine Ahn talks about Women Cross DMZ, its purpose, and the women behind the walk.
Women Cross DMZ visit Panmunjom, the site of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement signing.
The three goals of the 2015 peace walk by the 30 Women Cross DMZ activists.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Doc World | Season 7
-
Doc World | Season 6
-
Doc World | Season 5
-
Doc World | Season 4
-
Doc World | Season 3
-
Doc World: Season 2
-
Doc World: Season 1
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
After 9/11, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. Many Afghans hoped for peace and democracy.
While fighting in Afghanistan turned into a civil war, the Taliban emerged triumphantly.
In 1979, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. "Soviet Vietnam" began after a call for Jihad.
Afghanistan opened to the world in the 1960s. When communists seized power, a war began.