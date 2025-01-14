Ukrainian Storybox: A Woman's War

Extras
The Russia-Ukraine war from the perspective of Ukrainian women who have fled and stayed behind.
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
Before the trek to La Paz, Marcelo speaks the truth about why they must fight for their rights.
The protestors travel 380 km from Cochabamba to La Paz in their wheelchairs and by foot.
Feliza Ali Ramos speaks with a journalist about her experience as a person with a disability.
For the first time, Miguel comes to realize his true value as a person with a disability.
Feliza and Rose Mery break down the numbers on why a disability pension is achievable in Bolivia.
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
The creation of a surf program of young Chinese athletes with its eyes set on the Olympics.
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
After 9/11, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. Many Afghans hoped for peace and democracy.