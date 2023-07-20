Crossings (with Korean Subtitles)

Extras
What do you know about North Korea and South Korea, and the Korean War?
Christine Ahn talks about Women Cross DMZ, its purpose, and the women behind the walk.
Women Cross DMZ visit Panmunjom, the site of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement signing.
The three goals of the 2015 peace walk by the 30 Women Cross DMZ activists.
Women Cross DMZ witness performances that convey a message of North Korea and the war.
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
The extraordinary women activists and leaders of Women Cross DMZ.
Abigail Disney tours a North Korean kindergarten, leaving her with mixed feelings.
Women Cross DMZ's Christine Ahn talks about her portrayal in the media in Korea.
