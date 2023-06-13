The American Apostle

Extras
Claudio is behaving worse than ever as Sergio continues to court Alice.
A surgeon is killed during a break-in. Alice suspects that Claudio is hiding something.
Alice accepts Sergio’s invitation for a weekend away, but things don't go as planned.
Alice fears Sergio is using her to get to Claudio. Meanwhile, a student is found dead.
Alice risks being caught up in Claudio and Sergio's war.
A crime on a boat brings Sergio and Alice closer together.
Claudio risks disappointment, betting his future on being the Institute’s next director.
A running coach is found dead at the track. The Institute’s new director is announced.
The death of a young oboist leads Alice down a path of jealousy, envy and ambition.
Alice is tasked with mentoring a new student, Erika.
