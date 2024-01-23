100 WVIA Way
The Great Fire

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 45m 35s

In the sweltering London summer of 1666, Samuel Pepys curries favor with King Charles II, whose chief of intelligence suspects a plot against the throne. Fire breaks out in the Pudding Lane bakery of widower Thomas Farriner, father of two daughters.

Aired: 01/31/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:10
The Great Fire
Episode 3
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:10
Watch 45:03
The Great Fire
Episode 4
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:03
Watch 44:01
The Great Fire
Episode 2
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:01