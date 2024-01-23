Extras
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
Latest Episodes
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.