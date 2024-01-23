100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Great Fire

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 44m 01s

Thomas flees the burning city with his family. Shocked at the speed of the inferno’s spread, Pepys calls on the king to address the mayor’s failing efforts. Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate as her son searches for her.

Aired: 01/31/24
Extras
Watch 45:10
The Great Fire
Episode 3
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:10
Watch 45:03
The Great Fire
Episode 4
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:03
Watch 45:35
The Great Fire
Episode 1
In the sweltering London summer of 1666, fire breaks out in Thomas Farriner’s bakery.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:35
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:10
The Great Fire
Episode 3
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:10
Watch 45:03
The Great Fire
Episode 4
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:03
Watch 45:35
The Great Fire
Episode 1
In the sweltering London summer of 1666, fire breaks out in Thomas Farriner’s bakery.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:35