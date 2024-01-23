Extras
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
In the sweltering London summer of 1666, fire breaks out in Thomas Farriner’s bakery.
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.
Latest Episodes
King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is presented as the fire’s instigator.
In the sweltering London summer of 1666, fire breaks out in Thomas Farriner’s bakery.
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.