The Great Fire

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 45m 03s

As the fire creeps close to the gunpowder-filled Tower of London, King Charles finally takes action. Sarah is recaptured and presented to the king as the fire’s instigator. Thomas seeks Pepys’ help to influence the king in her favor.

Aired: 01/31/24
Watch 45:10
The Great Fire
Episode 3
The king is informed of a Catholic plot against him, allegedly led by his brother.
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:10
Watch 45:35
The Great Fire
Episode 1
In the sweltering London summer of 1666, fire breaks out in Thomas Farriner’s bakery.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:35
Watch 44:01
The Great Fire
Episode 2
As the inferno spreads rapidly, Thomas’ sister-in-law, Sarah, is imprisoned in Newgate.
Episode: S1 E2 | 44:01
