Cross the Ocean, Build Bridges | Setting Course

Tehani, Traven, and Keakealani visit the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory to explore an active volcano zone, and meet with geophysicist Dr. Jim Kauahikaua and engineer Kevan Kamibayashi. Then the road-trippers island-hop over to Maui, where their tour of the NOAA Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is crashed by some surprise visitors!