Know Where Home Is | Setting Course

The road-trippers reach Oʻahu, their third and final island destination; while there, they take a once-in-a-lifetime trip up Mount Ka‘ala—the island’s highest mountain—and visit a private U.S. Army nature reserve at the peak. Then Tehani, Traven, and Keakealani head to the North Shore to check out the infamous Pipe Masters surfing contest and interview Surfline’s lead forecaster, Kevin Wallis.