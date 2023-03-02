The World Is Your Oyster | Risk & Reward

As the road trip picks up speed, the team starts making some big breakthroughs. Laura Woop, director of risk management at Tiffany & Co., teaches Jenna about the upside of risk. A stop in Niagara Falls shows Gaby an exciting new side of America. And Alain sees how the insurance world combines work and play when the team attends a music festival with David Shotts, insurer of concerts and events.