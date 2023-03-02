You Can Guide Your Future | Setting Course

The trip across Hawaii comes to a close, but not before the team makes some major final breakthroughs: interviews with Governor David Y. Ige and environmental policy specialist Hoku Ka'aekuahiwi Pousima inspire Tehani to pursue her interest in law, and biologist Chrystie Naeole advises Keakealani and Traven on how they can maintain their unique identities while pursuing their ideas of success.