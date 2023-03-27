100 WVIA Way
The Room

The Place Where the Truth Comes Out

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 00m 15s

Yago Costa is a former police inspector serving time for murdering his partner and best friend in the very interrogation room where they’d solved so many cases. Now, thanks to journalist Sara Sibilio, he can tell the world why he did it.

Aired: 03/29/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 47:24
The Room
Special Occasions
Despite a death threat, Sara does not hesitate to continue with the investigation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 47:24
Watch 46:03
The Room
Two Never-Ending Days
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:03
Watch 50:06
The Room
The Frog and the Scorpion
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:06
Watch 49:50
The Room
Saving Oneself
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 49:50
Watch 46:23
The Room
Justice and Truth
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:23
Watch 46:14
The Room
Ghosts without a Trace
Costa is under house arrest, but that doesn't keep him from his investigation.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:14
Watch 50:47
The Room
Death Makes Us All Equal
Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up.
Episode: S1 E7 | 50:47