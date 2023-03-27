Ghosts without a Trace

Extras
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Former police inspector Costa is ready to tell Sarah Sabilio why he murdered his partner.
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Despite a death threat, Sara does not hesitate to continue with the investigation.
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up.
Latest Episodes
