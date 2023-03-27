Special Occasions

Extras
Former police inspector Costa is ready to tell Sarah Sabilio why he murdered his partner.
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Costa is under house arrest, but that doesn't keep him from his investigation.
Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up.
Latest Episodes
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Costa is under house arrest, but that doesn't keep him from his investigation.
Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up.
Former police inspector Costa is ready to tell Sarah Sabilio why he murdered his partner.
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.