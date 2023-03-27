100 WVIA Way
The Room

Special Occasions

Season 1 Episode 2 | 47m 24s

Despite a death threat, Sara does not hesitate to continue with the investigation. This time, Costa tells her how he solved a case of drug trafficking where judge Lola's Solozabal sister was involved.

Aired: 03/29/23
Extras
Watch 1:00:15
The Room
The Place Where the Truth Comes Out
Former police inspector Costa is ready to tell Sarah Sabilio why he murdered his partner.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:00:15
Watch 46:03
The Room
Two Never-Ending Days
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:03
Watch 50:06
The Room
The Frog and the Scorpion
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:06
Watch 49:50
The Room
Saving Oneself
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 49:50
Watch 46:23
The Room
Justice and Truth
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:23
Watch 46:14
The Room
Ghosts without a Trace
Costa is under house arrest, but that doesn't keep him from his investigation.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:14
Watch 50:47
The Room
Death Makes Us All Equal
Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up.
Episode: S1 E7 | 50:47
