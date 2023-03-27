100 WVIA Way
The Room

Death Makes Us All Equal

Season 1 Episode 7 | 50m 47s

Lola warns Sara off her investigation, but the journalist is not ready to give up. She wants to know the truth. Costa tells her how Luis was appointed commissioner and didn't have time for Tachenko's case, so Costa had to solve it alone.

Aired: 03/29/23
Extras
Watch 50:06
The Room
The Frog and the Scorpion
Evidence disappears from the station and everything indicates that Luis is responsible.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:06
Watch 49:50
The Room
Saving Oneself
Sara interviews Lola, who warns her that Sara’s talks with Costa are ruffling feathers.
Episode: S1 E4 | 49:50
Watch 46:23
The Room
Justice and Truth
The broadcast of Sara's documentary has been cancelled and now her life is in danger.
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:23
Watch 46:14
The Room
Ghosts without a Trace
Costa is under house arrest, but that doesn't keep him from his investigation.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:14
Watch 1:00:15
The Room
The Place Where the Truth Comes Out
Former police inspector Costa is ready to tell Sarah Sabilio why he murdered his partner.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:00:15
Watch 47:24
The Room
Special Occasions
Despite a death threat, Sara does not hesitate to continue with the investigation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 47:24
Watch 46:03
The Room
Two Never-Ending Days
Costa tells Sara about when Lola’s car was found in the harbor, submerged under the sea.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:03
