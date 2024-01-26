32 Shows to Watch this February on WVIA TV

All Aboard for NYC - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: All Aboard for NYC

Monday, February 5th 7pm

High-speed train service from Scranton to New York City is something that has been in the works for years, and it's finally about to become a reality. On the next Keystone Edition Reports, we'll discuss the recently announced Amtrak train service, what it'll look like, how it may benefit the area, and more.

Thriving Minds, Thriving Businesses - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Thriving Minds, Thriving Businesses

Monday, February 12th 7pm

Success isn't just about the bottom line – it's about the well-being of those who drive it. Mental health can be a struggle for entrepreneurs, and it’s a topic many of them never talk about. Discover powerful strategies for maintaining mental well-being while navigating an unpredictable world.

Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence - Preview

Keystone Edition Health - Domestic Violence: Breaking the Silence

Monday, February 19th 7pm

Domestic abuse can be defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Abuse can affect the young, the elderly, male and female in the form of physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person. If you or someone you know is experiencing abusive behavior, there are organizations that can help. Find out more about these resources in your community. Access to the right resources can make facing this challenge a little easier for families and caregivers.

Keystone Edition Arts - Quilts: A Patchwork of Colors and Emotions

Monday, February 26th 7pm

Quilts keep us more than just warm on cool nights; they convey stories of family and cultural heritage. Keystone Edition: Arts will talk with fabric artists about new, modern designs, traditional folk-art styles, and what inspires them.

VIA Short Takes

Thursday, February 1st 7pm

In this new episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Nazareth Guitar Institute" "Lycoming County Underground Railroad" "Oren Helbok: Train Photographer" "David Driskell" and "From Above Northeast Pennsylvania"

Wham Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham

Thursday, February 1st 9pm

Eddie Durham heard music differently, and he played it differently, too. Carrying rural southwestern blues influences with him from his hometown of San Marcos, Texas, Eddie became a leading architect of the Kansas City swing jazz sound in the 1920s and '30s. As a trombonist, guitarist, writer and arranger, he helped to author the signature sounds of Count Basie, Benny Moten, Jimmie Lunceford and Glenn Miller, while his pioneering work with amplified and electric guitars paved the way for today's rock 'n roll. Through interviews with family, friends and devoted fellow musicians of all ages, WHAM RE-BOP-BOOM-BAM: THE SWING JAZZ OF EDDIE DURHAM follows the musical journey of this often overlooked, but totally unique, musical genius.

Encores:

Friday, February 2nd 2pm; Thursday, February 8th 7pm; Friday, February 9th 4pm; Sunday, February 11th 7pm; Monday, February 12th 4pm; Thursday, February 15th 9pm; Friday, February 16th 2pm; Saturday, February 17th 9pm; Monday, February 19th 3pm; Friday, February 23rd 2pm

Bucknell Forum Presents Jodi Picoult

Thursday, February 8th 9pm

New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult participates in a moderated discussion on the theme "Freedom of Expression". Since 2007,The Bucknell Forum speaker series has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints.

Homegrown Music Concerts

Wednesdays 7pm

Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham presents performances by the region's finest musicians in a wide variety of styles, recorded at the monthly live radio concerts in the WVIA Public Media Studios.



February 7th - Carla Ulbrich

February 14th - Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

February 21st - Alan Walker

February 28th - Professor Louie and the Crowmatix

Scholastic Scrimmage

Tuesdays 7pm & 7:30pm

The competition continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Midsomer Murders: The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy

Part 1, Sunday, February 18th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, February 25th 7pm

After a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality. Guest stars include Mark Williams (Father Brown) and Louise Jameson (Doctor Who).

Trailer | Sister Úna Lived a Good Death

Independent Lens - Sister Una Lived a Good Death

Monday, February 5th 10pm

Following a cancer diagnosis, a wisecracking Catholic nun chooses to live as she's dying. In this touching end-of-life documentary, the self-proclaimed "leader of the misfits" plans her funeral in her last nine months to live.

Preview of Flyways

Nature - Flyways

Wednesday, February 7th 8pm

Shorebirds fly thousands of miles each year along ancient and largely unknown migratory routes called Flyways. Follow conservationists and scientists who are racing against the clock to understand and save these shorebirds.

Easter Island Origins Preview

Nova - Easter Island Origins

Wednesday, February 7th 9pm

The giant stone heads of Easter Island have inspired theories for centuries. Now, new research reveals intriguing evidence of the origins and inspirations of the ancient Rapanui people who created the iconic monoliths.

Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Friday, February 9th 9pm

GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a concert celebration honoring the legacy of Gospel music in America. As a companion to GOSPEL, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., secular and gospel artists sing their favorite gospel classics.

Gospel

Part 1 - Monday, February 12th 9pm

Part 2 - Tuesday, February 13th 9pm

GOSPEL, the latest history series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr., digs deep into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song.

Preview of Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Nature - Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Wednesday, February 14th 8pm

Follow Sir David Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.

Building the Eiffel Tower Preview

Nova - Building the Eiffel Tower

Wednesday, February 14th 9pm

Explore the revolutionary engineering behind Paris's iconic landmark. Completed in 1889, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies.

Independent Lens - Breaking the News

Monday, February 19th 10pm

A scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists buck the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch the 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation and include the voices often left out of the American story.

Trailer | Fly with Me

American Experience - Fly with Me

Tuesday, February 20th 9pm

Fly with Me is a story about new frontiers for working women and the constraints of traditional notions of femininity. It’s about both exploitation and activism, and pitched battles within the courtrooms of the United States. Maligned as feminist sellouts and sluts, stewardesses, as they were called, knew different: They were on the frontlines of a battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace.

Nature - Patrick and the Whale

Wednesday, February 21st 8pm

Follow Patrick Dykstra in his quest to connect with and understand the hidden nature of the sperm whale, shining a light on their intelligence and complexity, as well as their relationship with humankind.



Nova - Hunt for the Oldest DNA

Wednesday, February 21st 9pm

For decades, scientists have tried to unlock the secrets of ancient DNA. Follow the dramatic quest to recover DNA millions of years old and reveal a lost world from before the last Ice Age.

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Preview

Great Performances at the Met - X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

Thursday, February 22nd 9pm

Experience Anthony Davis's groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O'Hara. The new staging portrays Malcolm as an Everyman whose story transcends time and space. Supported by a cast of young Met stars, Will Liverman sings Malcolm X.

George Jones: Still Playin’ Possum Preview

Great Performances - George Jones: Still Playin' Possum

Friday, February 23rd 9pm

Honor one of the most beloved stars in country music history with this all-star tribute concert featuring Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna, Jelly Roll, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Lorrie Morgan, Justin Moore, Trace Adkins and more.

All Creatures Great and Small: Touring the Dales

Sunday, February 25th 8pm

All Creatures Great and Small: Touring the Dales is a celebration of the beauty of the Dales and the many locations that audiences have come to love. Viewers will be taken on a virtual travelogue of the actual locations, including the Skeldale House, Heston Grange, and The Drovers Arms, as well as scenic vistas, bridges, farms, stables, and countryside roadways. There’s even a stop by the James Herriot Museum.

Italy Made with Love: Generations

Monday, February 26th 8pm

Italy Made with Love: Generations takes viewers behind the scenes for an inside look at the work of master artisans and the talent and passion they put into everything they make. Stewards of Italian traditions, these craftspeople proudly pass down their finely honed

skills from one generation to the next. In Tuscany, four generations of hatmakers reveal their design secrets. In the forests of Umbria, truffle hunters show the youngest family member the same techniques used by their ancestors. In the world-renowned culinary city of Bologna, a mother and daughter showcase the making of the perfect pasta al ragù. Italy Made with Love: Generations offers an up-close and personal look at the craft, the history and the love, revealing the impact these families have had throughout Italy then and now.

Ken Burns' Civil War

Tuesday, February 27th 8pm

Discover the story behind the award-winning documentary and explore how the groundbreaking series literally changed the way Americans look at their history. The program features interviews with Ken Burns, writer Geoffrey Ward, co-writer and co-producer Ric Burns, cinematographer Buddy Squires, supervising editor Paul Barnes and others, as well as extensive video clips from the series. Hosted by award-winning actor Sam Waterston, who memorably provided the voice of President Lincoln in the original series.

Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom

Tuesday, February 27th 9:30pm

Go beyond the legend and meet the woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. One of the greatest freedom fighters in U.S. history, Tubman was an Underground Railroad conductor, a Civil War scout, and a spy.

Nature - Pandas Born to Be Wild

Wednesday, February 28th 8pm

Unlock the mysteries of wild pandas whose counterparts in captivity are known for their gentle image. Journey through the steep Qinling Mountains with filmmakers, scientists and rangers to witness pandas' startling courtship and aggression behaviors.

Supercharge Your Brain: Maximizing Your Cognitive Abilities

Wednesday, February 28th 9:30pm

Today, many worry about their brain health, memory, and focus, losing their sharpness and dealing with brain fog. They also want to know the best ways to reduce the risks of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Carole King and James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

Thursday, February 29th 8pm

Beautifully told and crafted, this documentary from filmmaker Frank Marshall features live performances of the songwriting partnership between multi-Grammy Award-winning artists Carole King and James Taylor. It explores music history in the making through the stories of both performers, their early partnerships of writing and performing together, and their hugely successful solo careers. The film features specially shot performances at the SNHU Arena New Hampshire, early archival footage, and film from the Troubadour reunion shows in 2007. It also includes stunning performances of Carole King classics including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Up on the Roof,” “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Natural Woman,” “Beautiful,” “So Far Away.” James Taylor performances include “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “Long Ago and Far Away,” “Shower the People,” “Country Road,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina in My Mind” and “Copperline.”

John Denver's Rocky Mountain High

Thursday, February 29th 10pm

In honor of the 50th anniversary of "Rocky Mountain High," the iconic title track from Denver's 1972 album, the John Denver estate is partnering with Sony Legacy to digitize the concert special John Denver's Rocky Mountain High. Filmed in 1974 at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater, the concert features Denver performing in his prime at this stunning outdoor venue. One of the world's best-known and best-loved artists, Denver earned international acclaim as a songwriter, performer, actor, environmentalist and humanitarian. Denver's career spanned four decades, and his timeless music has outlasted countless trends and garnered numerous awards and honors. Today, millions of fans old and new enjoy the work of this extraordinary performer, celebrated for songs such as "Leaving On a Jet Plane," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Sunshine On My Shoulders, " "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High" and many more.