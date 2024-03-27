Deadline extended for flooding disaster relief loans

Homeowners and businesses impacted by flooding last fall now have extra time to apply for loans to help rebuild.

The Shapiro Administration got an extension from the U.S. Small Business Administration for survivors of flooding on September 9 in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The deadline for physical damage disaster loan applications is now Wednesday, April 24. Economic injury disaster loan applications are still due on October 25 of this year.

The Disaster Loan program offers low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, private non-profits and businesses in disaster-declared counties who sustained damages from flooding. This declaration applies to Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Homeowners can get up to $500,000 to replace or repair a primary residence and renters can receive up to $100,000 to repair personal property. Businesses and most private non-profits can apply for up to $2 million to cover disaster losses.

To get an application, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov and reference Disaster Declaration number 20166 and 20167.

Applications are also available for download at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.