Graham Academy students take charge at Wilkes-Barre City Hall

A new, young administration swept to power in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Hunter King took up his new seat in the fourth floor corner office as mayor, joined by Michael Sims as fire chief and Dallas McGowan on City Council.

"In four-and-a-half years, I've never even sat in the mayor's chair," city Administrator Charles McCormick told King as he briefed the young man on his new powers and responsibilities.

"The only thing you're not supposed to order is my termination," McCormick said to laughter from the room.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Wilkes-Barre City Administrator Charles McCormick, right, talks with Graham Academy students Hunter King, left, and Dallas McGowan on Public Square Friday morning as they learn about the functions of city government.

The appointments were honorary — and only for one day, as the teens have their own responsibilities as students at the Graham Academy.

In celebration of April as World Autism Awareness Month, the city honored five Graham Academy special needs students who were given honorary titles for the day and learned about the decisions municipal officials make. Each received a white sash with their new title, as well as an official proclamation.

Courtesy City of Wilkes-Barre Graham Academy student Michael Sims learns about the operation of a ladder truck outside Wilkes-Barre Fire Department headquarters Friday morning.

With an elementary school in Kingston and a high school in Luzerne, the academy serves students living with autism and emotional challenges who come from dozens of area school districts.

Not present on Friday were students Joseph Pugh (honorary police chief) and Jasmine Sosa (honorary council member) who will learn about those roles at a later date.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Graham Academy student Michael Sims, newly appointed as Wilkes-Barre's honorary fire chief for the day on Friday, waves as he stands with Chief Jay Delaney at City Hall.

Also unable to attend was Mayor George Brown himself, who was under the weather — making Hunter truly the only mayor in City Hall on Friday.

His first request? To visit Public Square with McCormick and McGowan to learn about preparations for two weekend events in the city: the two-day Cherry Blossom Festival, and Saturday's gathering on the square to bring acceptance and awareness for students with special needs (see more below).

Sims, meanwhile, traveled to Wilkes-Barre Fire Department headquarters on Ross Street to learn about the essential services its team provides to residents.

The annual event honoring students with special needs, is now in its fourth year. Graham Academy approached Brown in 2020 and he "was in total agreement."

"He loves this," McCormick said. "This is just a really fun event. All the kids really enjoy and learn a lot."

Graham Academy program director Carol McGrane said the event fits in with the school's efforts to teach students about careers through a variety of means by working with partners such as the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, career and technical centers, and other organizations.

"What better way for them to learn than to see what fire chiefs do, what police chiefs do, what the mayor does, all in one day," McGrane said of the annual event.

"We had a student who did it four years ago and he still talks about being Mayor of Wilkes-Barre."

Dallas, who is from Exeter, enjoyed being out on the square as an honorary City Council member, talking with McCormick and reporters. He also found his honorary job not too taxing.

"It's a lot less stressful than I thought it would be," he said.

"It's been great, and I'm very, very proud of Dallas," dad Tony McGowan added.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Wilkes-Barre's honorary Mayor for the day, Hunter King, stands with dad Maynard and mom Erica on Public Square Friday morning.

Across the square, Hunter was joined by dad Maynard and mom Erica.

"It's very exciting," Hunter said, adding that sitting in the mayor's chair was the highlight of his day.

For Hunter's parents, Friday also was a time to reflect on the progress he has made.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the Graham Academy. He's been going there since third grade, and ever since then his speech, motor development, everything, have dramatically improved," Erica King said.

Hunter, 17, likes to play basketball, football, and go swimming during the summer.

"We couldn't be more proud of him and what he's accomplished since going to Graham Academy," Maynard King added.

McGrane said that events like this help raise awareness of the academy's students, their needs, and their accomplishments.

"Our students are just like you and me. We all have needs — we all need friends, we all need love, we all need jobs, and our kids aren't any different in that respect," she said.

Saturday event

Today, Saturday, April 27, Graham Academy, in partnership with King's College, Wilkes University, and Misericordia University, will host a "Light it up Blue" day of fun on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

It will include a 5K walk, vendors, food trucks, music, family resources, sensory tables, and a guest speaker with autism, Benergy.

Proceeds from race sign ups will go to A Moment of Magic Foundation, which provides creative play opportunities to children in need.

Walk registration will be at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10. Vendors, music and food trucks will be available from Noon to 6 p.m., with the guest speaker at 4 p.m.