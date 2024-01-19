Eating Well in the New Year

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week. Focus on making your body the best it can be. Quick fixes may be tempting, but they may not be the sustainable option that leads to lasting results. Aim to include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein into meals and snacks.

Healthy habits start at the grocery store. Having a list and sticking to it as well as avoiding shopping while hungry will reduce impulse purchases.

Keep pantry staples, such as rice or canned vegetables, on hand. In a pinch, you will have these ingredients available to create a quick meal or snack.

Have a few go-to, dependable recipes. Check out our HealthyBites Magazine in store or online for some inspiration.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.