Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Heart Health

Published April 17, 2024 at 2:10 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

February is American Heart Month, and one way to take care of our heart is to eat less saturated fats. Here are some ways you can do that:

● Try putting peanut butter on toast instead of butter

● Also try cooking with olive oil instead of butter

● Choose chicken breasts more often than chicken thighs, legs, and wings

● Reduce portions of foods that are high in saturated fat like beef, processed meats like bacon, and full fat dairy.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

