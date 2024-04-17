  Heart Health 2024

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

February is American Heart Month, and one way to take care of our heart is to eat more fiber. Here are some ways you can do that:

● Choose whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat pasta more often than refined grains like white rice and white bread.

● Eat whole fruits and veggies including the skin instead of drinking juice.

● Include more fiber-rich foods into your day like avocado, chia seeds, nuts, and beans.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.