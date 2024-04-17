100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

  Heart Health 2024

Published April 17, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

February is American Heart Month, and one way to take care of our heart is to eat more fiber. Here are some ways you can do that:

Choose whole grains like brown rice and whole wheat pasta more often than refined grains like white rice and white bread. 

Eat whole fruits and veggies including the skin instead of drinking juice.

Include more fiber-rich foods into your day like avocado, chia seeds, nuts, and beans.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week