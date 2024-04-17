Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

March is National Nutrition Month! This year’s theme inspires us to look Beyond the Table when thinking about our health and the environment. Choices we make daily, including what we’re going to eat and drink, can make a big difference — both now and in the future.

· Focusing on a healthy eating routine and making healthy food choices may seem difficult at times, especially when eating away from home, but it doesn’t have to be. Many eating places provide nutrition information right on the menu or online to help you choose healthier options.

· Supporting farmers by buying locally grown and seasonal foods can help you eat with the environment in mind. Other steps include decreasing food waste at home by creating new dishes from leftovers or by composting. You also can add more plant-based foods to your meals and snacks.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.