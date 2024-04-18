Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Tired of restrictive diets and confusing nutrition rules? It may be time to get back to basics with intuitive eating. This eating philosophy centers on trusting your body’s natural hunger cues rather than following strict diet culture rules.

If you’re interested in getting started, try these tips:

· Honor hunger by eating when hungry and stopping when full. Reject diet culture rules that say you should eat at certain times or restrict foods.

· Increase awareness of your body’s signals. Check in before, during and after eating. How hungry do you feel? How satisfying is your food choice?

· Make peace with food. Grant yourself unconditional permission to eat food you truly want and enjoy.

· Foster self-care. If you find yourself often eating (or not eating) in response to your emotions, pause to determine what you really need in that moment.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.