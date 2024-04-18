March 15, 2024 – Spring Clean your Kitchen

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Lyndi Mies with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

This spring, give your kitchen a makeover and stock it with shortcut ingredients that will help you can get nutritious meals on the table in a snap.

First, raid your pantry! Remove all expired foods and donate unwanted shelf-stable foods to a local food bank. Then restock it with healthful staples like quick cooking brown rice or quinoa, whole wheat pasta, oats, canned tuna, beans, pasta sauce, reduced-sodium broth and olive oil.

Next, stock your refrigerator with pre-packaged salad greens, fresh fruits and veggies, rotisserie chicken, eggs, and low-fat yogurt, cottage cheese and cheese.

And finally, fill your freezer with a variety of recipe-ready fruits and veggies to use in smoothies, side dishes, soups and casseroles.



For more wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

