Earth Day/Food Waste

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Monday, April 22nd is Earth Day, a great time to focus on reducing food waste.

Food waste makes up a large percentage of our food supply and there are many ways to reduce those numbers. Try a few of these tips at home:

-Plan Ahead: make a grocery list and buy what you will use in the near future. This helps

prevent items from going bad and being thrown out. Also check what you already have on hand prior to going grocery shopping.

-Serve Smart: plan meals and snacks around what you have and what needs to be used up quickly. Can you make a new recipe using this in your refrigerator?

-Love Your Leftovers: do something with your leftovers. Make lunches for the week, have

another night’s dinner, freeze them for a quick meal another day, or give to a friend or family member to eat.

These are just a few ways to reduce food waste at home. What else can your family do to help cut back on food waste?

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

