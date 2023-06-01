100 WVIA Way
In the America's with David Yetman

From Vaquejada to Jangada: Into Rural Ceara, Brazil

Season 4 Episode 406 | 26m 46s

A small state in Brazil's dry northeast, Ceará is home to a variety of traditions not found in the rest of the vast country. The inland bush, called the sertão, is home to cowboys while the coast supports fishermen whose wooden boats are little changed over the last several centuries. Ceará is home to Brazil's most important religious shrine, lace-weavers and a startling array of tropical fruits.

Aired: 07/03/15
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
