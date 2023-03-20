100 WVIA Way
In the America's with David Yetman

The Northern Jaguar Preserve

Season 10 Episode 1004 | 26m 46s

A little over one hundred miles south of the U.S-Mexico borders in the state of Sonora, international conservation groups have discovered the ideal habitat for jaguars, mountain lions and ocelots. Through their efforts, former cattle ranches in North America now belong to these top predators, who leave their images on cameras that now document populations of the secretive beasts.

Aired: 03/31/23 | Expires: 03/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau
Explore how southwestern U.S. native peoples established the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
The wild and explosive past of northwest New Mexico
The natural monuments that define the territories of native peoples in New Mexico.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Whales and Their Offspring in San Ignacio Lagoon
Protecting whales and cultivating the friendship between people and the gentle giants.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
The Salton Sea: Life and death in an inland ocean
Exploring a once booming tourist mecca that is now a nearly dead body of water.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Slickrocks and Monuments in the Four Corners
Explore the Four Corners portion of the Colorado Plateau.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
As the Waters of Lake Powell Recede
The falling water levels of Lake Powell reveal fragments of ancient peoples.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Colon’s Spain and the Quest for Western Lands
Exploring Huelva, its surroundings and its wealth of cultural and historical influences.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Christopher Columbus, his time and his plans
Understanding Columbus and the influence and destruction heaped on the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
1492: Americans Discover Europe
Exploring the resistance and reception of Europeans to the Americas.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Alaska - The Wilderness of the Volcanoes
Discover two of Alaska’s vast national parks, Lake Clark and Katmai.
Episode: S3 E310 | 26:46
