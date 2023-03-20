100 WVIA Way
In the America's with David Yetman

Ancient peoples of the Colorado Plateau

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 26m 46s

More than a thousand years before the arrival of Europeans in the southwestern U.S. native peoples were establishing their occupation of the Colorado Plateau, learning how to live in a climate where winters were bitter and summers torrid. And they left behind proof of their scientific and technological accomplishments in plain sight—with a little assistance from contemporary archaeologists.

Aired: 03/31/23 | Expires: 03/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
In the America's with David Yetman
Lake Superior: Circling the Sweet Water Ocean
Visit Lake Superior, the largest lake in the world and the coldest towns in the Americas.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46