Astrid

Eye of the Dragon

Season 4 Episode 1 | 52m 02s

An infamous green diamond is being exhibited in Paris. On the very day the exhibition opens to the public, the security chief is found dead, his skull smashed in, and the diamond has mysteriously gone missing.

Aired: 12/03/24
Extras
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30
Watch 53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:53
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 52:32
Astrid
Memento mori
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
Episode: S3 E2 | 52:32
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
Watch 54:10
Astrid
Witness
A murder is committed but the sole eyewitness is the victim’s 14-year-old autistic son.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:10
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 4
  • Season3
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25
Watch 1:00:01
Astrid
The Ankou
An impossible crime unearths a devastating family secret.
Episode: S4 E7 | 1:00:01
Watch 58:01
Astrid
Guilty
Raphaelle finds herself in hot water after she is connected to a murder.
Episode: S4 E8 | 58:01
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Madman's Sacrfice
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
Episode: S4 E5 | 53:04
Watch 51:09
Astrid
30,000 Feet
Raphaelle escorts a repatriated serial killer on a plane, but he dies mid-flight.
Episode: S4 E3 | 51:09
Watch 54:25
Astrid
Time Traveler
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
Episode: S4 E6 | 54:25
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:04
