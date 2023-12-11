100 WVIA Way
Astrid

The Open Room

Season 3 Episode 4 | 53m 53s

A former murderer is found dead in the psychiatric hospital room where he was interned. Far from an accident, Astrid and Raphaelle discover that it was an organized crime hit, orchestrated inside the asylum.

Aired: 01/04/24
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 54:10
Astrid
Witness
A murder is committed but the sole eyewitness is the victim’s 14-year-old autistic son.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:10
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 52:32
Astrid
Memento mori
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
Episode: S3 E2 | 52:32
Watch 56:21
Astrid
In Custody
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Episode: S2 E8 | 56:21
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
Watch 52:56
Astrid
Irezume
Astrid and Raphaelle must work with the Yakuza to discover who killed a gallery owner.
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:56