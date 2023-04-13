100 WVIA Way
Astrid

In Custody

Season 2 Episode 8 | 56m 21s

A woman is accused of murdering her godfather at Alcoholics Anonymous. Astrid and Raphaelle seek to uncover the truth after the armed woman walks into the criminal documentation department and takes everyone hostage.

Aired: 04/19/23
Watch 48:23
Astrid
The Flowers of Evil
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
Episode: S3 E7 | 48:23
Watch 1:00:40
Astrid
Underground
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
Episode: S3 E8 | 1:00:40
Watch 54:04
Astrid
Gold Blood
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:04
Watch 54:10
Astrid
Witness
A murder is committed but the sole eyewitness is the victim’s 14-year-old autistic son.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:10
Watch 51:30
Astrid
Natives
A young woman is found in possession of a weapon from a crime she couldn’t have committed.
Episode: S3 E3 | 51:30
Watch 53:53
Astrid
The Open Room
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:53
Watch 50:18
Astrid
Global Plan
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Episode: S3 E1 | 50:18
Watch 52:32
Astrid
Memento mori
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
Episode: S3 E2 | 52:32
Watch 57:47
Astrid
The Book
An auction ends mysteriously when the auctioneer becomes delirious and dies.
Episode: S2 E7 | 57:47
Watch 49:34
Astrid
The Starling
A lawyer is killed in front of twelve witnesses who won’t--or can’t--help the police.
Episode: S2 E1 | 49:34
