30,000 Feet

Extras
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.
Father Louis Desforges is found stabbed to death in a monastery. But what was he hiding?.
A fashion photographer is found dead with a stake through the heart.
Astrid and Raphaelle puzzle over a victim with a passion for plant intelligence.
The investigation into the murder of a homeless man turns personal for Astrid.
A woman accused of murder takes hostages at the criminal documentation department.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 4
-
Season3
-
Astrid Season 2
-
Season 1
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
An infamous green diamond is stolen the very day it’s to go on view to the public.
A prestigious chess tournament turns deadly when old rivalries emerge.
An attack on a climate activist involves a culprit with a shocking claim.
A convicted murderer is found dead in his psychiatric hospital room.
An astrophysicist dies from a lightning strike--with no storm in sight.